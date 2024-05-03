Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 9,243 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,988 shares of company stock worth $3,984,964 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

