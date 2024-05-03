KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

NYSE:JPM opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.