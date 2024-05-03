Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 27,905 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CTS Stock Up 2.3 %

CTS opened at $48.51 on Friday. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.62.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

