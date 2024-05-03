Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $10.62. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 15,923 shares trading hands.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

