Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

