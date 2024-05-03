Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

