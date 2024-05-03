KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 820,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 122,886 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $682.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $687.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.39. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $369.66 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

