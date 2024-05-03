Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$5.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

GUD stock opened at C$5.82 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$588.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.32.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0202158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 351,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

