Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kohl’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 2,318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NYSE:KSS opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

