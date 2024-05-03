Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.
KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
NYSE KOS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.