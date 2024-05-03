Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

