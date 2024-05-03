Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419 in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

