LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Apple by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 318,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.