La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. 12,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 419,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

La Rosa Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

