Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 825 ($10.36) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.
LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 768 ($9.65).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
