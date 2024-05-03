Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $183.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Landstar System stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

