Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Raised to $4.70 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.60 to $4.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.34% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Largo Stock Performance
LGO stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Largo has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Largo will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Featured Articles
