Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.69. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

