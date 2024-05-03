Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $141.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lear by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

