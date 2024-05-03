Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

