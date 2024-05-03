Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.44 on Monday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. XOMA makes up approximately 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

