Lei Wu Sells 44,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of GCT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

