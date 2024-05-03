Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Get Leidos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $143.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.