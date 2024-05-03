Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Leidos stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

