LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.7 million-$56.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.840 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

LMAT opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

