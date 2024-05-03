LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.7 million-$217.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.7 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $66.77 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.