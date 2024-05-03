LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Head-To-Head Survey

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of goeasy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and goeasy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $864.62 million 1.20 $38.94 million $0.34 27.49 goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 101.49

Analyst Ratings

LendingClub has higher revenue and earnings than goeasy. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LendingClub and goeasy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 1 4 0 2.80 goeasy 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingClub currently has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 22.17%. goeasy has a consensus price target of $167.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given goeasy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe goeasy is more favorable than LendingClub.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and goeasy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub 4.69% 3.07% 0.44% goeasy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LendingClub beats goeasy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The companyleases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

