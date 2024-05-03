Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) & Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.54 billion 8.95 $2.34 billion $5.07 32.98 Lexaria Bioscience $230,000.00 168.13 -$6.66 million ($0.68) -4.41

Analyst Recommendations

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zoetis and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $216.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Lexaria Bioscience has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Lexaria Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexaria Bioscience is more favorable than Zoetis.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 27.43% 51.25% 17.58% Lexaria Bioscience N/A -133.97% -118.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoetis beats Lexaria Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods. The company's DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, oral nicotine and its analogs, and cannabinoids. Its DehydraTECH technology evaluates therapeutic indications, including hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes; and is suitable for a variety of product formats, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over the counter, and consumer packaged goods. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.