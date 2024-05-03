Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $1,149,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $21.33 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

