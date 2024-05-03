Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $24.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,591. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

