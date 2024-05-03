Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $419.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

