Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $612.10

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.10 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 699 ($8.78). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 695 ($8.73), with a volume of 237,751 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIO shares. Barclays cut Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

About Liontrust Asset Management

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.10. The company has a market capitalization of £443.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,574.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.