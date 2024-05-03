Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

BELFB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

