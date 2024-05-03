Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Littelfuse worth $112,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.3 %

LFUS stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day moving average is $239.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.