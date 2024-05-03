LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.5 %

LivaNova stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $63.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

