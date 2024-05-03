LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 322651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in LivaNova by 88.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 196.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.