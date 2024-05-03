London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $116.18

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and traded as low as $111.64. London Stock Exchange Group shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 1,251 shares trading hands.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

