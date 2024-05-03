Lotus Technology (LOT) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -154.62% -26.83% -9.44%

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.74, indicating that their average share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -14.75 Lotus Technology Competitors $40.31 billion $2.18 billion -10.32

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 950 2472 3338 151 2.39

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

