Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.19

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.19 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.57). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 317,340 shares traded.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £337.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4,116.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.14.

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowland Investment Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($57,279.24). In other Lowland Investment news, insider Mark Lam purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,319.81). Also, insider Tom Walker purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,279.24). 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

