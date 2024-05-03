Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 788.4% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,521,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239,967 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $1.30 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

