Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG stock opened at C$18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.81. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.5100888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

