LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares traded.
LXB Retail Properties Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
LXB Retail Properties Company Profile
LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.
