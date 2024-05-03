LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

