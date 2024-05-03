Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Main Street Capital traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.00. 126,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 347,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

