Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.