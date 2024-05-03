Marine Products Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

MPX stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

