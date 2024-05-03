Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

