Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
