Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Masimo worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. Masimo’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.43.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

