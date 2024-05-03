Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.02, but opened at $109.10. Materion shares last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 20,343 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 84.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

