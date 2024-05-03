Mather Group LLC. Buys 147 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Trust
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.