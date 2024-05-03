Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $49,358,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 600,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,926,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,194,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $74.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

